Video: Boys perform risky bike stunts on road in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A video recently surfaced showing a group of boys performing dangerous bike stunts on a busy road in Hyderabad.

The reckless stunts were filmed at Rajendra Nagar, on the road beneath the PVNR Expressway.

In the video, one of the boys can be seen riding a bike while executing risky stunts, with a friend filming the entire act. The incident has sparked outrage online.

@CYBTRAFFIC @RCKTRAFFIC Please look into this and take strict Action against them… — Syed (@Syed68818) October 15, 2024

" Sir Action should be taken to address sound pollution and reckless stunts in this area."



"Additionally, there is a hospital available every 2 kilometers at this location."it's very Disturbing to the Patient's — Mohammed Aleem (@mdaleem238) October 15, 2024

Following the circulation of the video of the bike stunts on road in Hyderabad on social media, many netizens have expressed their shock and frustration, calling for strict action against those involved. Several users have tagged local authorities, urging them to take swift measures to curb such reckless behavior on the city’s roads.

The incident highlights a growing concern over the rise in dangerous road stunts across Hyderabad, endangering not only those involved but also innocent commuters.

Local law enforcement has yet to issue an official statement regarding the video, but with increasing pressure from the public, authorities may soon take action against the offenders.

Road safety continues to be a major issue in Hyderabad, and incidents like these serve as a reminder of the need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules to ensure the safety of everyone on the road.