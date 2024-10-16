Hyderabad wakes up to drizzle, IMD forecasts more rain on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Amid the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast for rain in Hyderabad over the next four days, the city woke up to a drizzle on Wednesday morning.

The city is expected to experience cloudy skies until Saturday.

After drizzle, rain expected as IMD Hyderabad issues alert

More rain is expected in the city as the weather department has issued a yellow alert. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected on Wednesday.

According to the forecast, all districts except Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Mancherial, J. Bhupalpally, and Warangal are likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning.

Harsh winter season expected

In addition to the thunderstorm warnings and the current drizzle in Hyderabad, the IMD has alerted residents to brace for a harsh winter season this year, attributed to anticipated La Nina conditions by October-November.

Last year, Hyderabad experienced significant thunderstorms during the monsoon, with minimum temperatures dropping to single digits during the winter months. Fog alerts were also issued, resulting in reduced visibility, particularly in the mornings.

As the IMD predicts La Nina conditions for the coming months, residents of Hyderabad should prepare for a challenging winter ahead.