Telangana: 6 held for breaking into houses, theft; items worth 32L recovered

Hyderabad: Six house breakers were arrested by the Central Crime Station Police of Bhongir and Mothkur on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Bodige Ashok, 36, Gundeboina Chandram, 29, Noothy Sathish, 38, Bairavoni Swamy, 35, Bade Balakrishna, 35, Gandasiri Upendar, 32.

50 tolas of gold ornaments, 2.5 kg silver ornaments, 2 bikes, and 9 cell phones all worth Rs 32, 83,000 were recovered from the accused.

As per the information from reliable sources four police teams, were stationed at Bodige Ashok’s house at Valigonda village for quite some time. Ashok was arrested and confessed to offences committed by him along with Chandram and Upendar, in 34 cases. Subsequently the other accused were arrested from their hometowns.

According to the press release by the police, two of the accused (Ashok and Upendar) are habitual house-breaking offenders.

Ashok, Chandram and Sathish started breaking into houses in the year 2007 and were sent to judicial remand by Hayatnagar police. However, they returned to their old ways after being released.

In 2019, they were arrested again by the Nalgonda police and sent to judicial custody.

In 2020, Swamy, Balakrishna and Upendar joined the trio. The six accused broke into houses at night in Mothkur, Athmakur, Valigonda, Addagudur, Ramannapeta, Yadagirigutta, Rajhapata police station limits of Rachakonda Commissionerate, and Nalgonda, Mahaboobabad districts.

Ashok and Chandram were arrested by Munugode police and sent to judicial custody while Sathish, Swamy, Balakrishna and Upendar continued their offences in Rachakonda Commissionerate and Nalgonda districts, police added further.

The accused are habitual offenders who targetted isolated roadside houses in nine villages. After consuming liquor, they broke into locked houses and robbed them.

While three broke into the houses using an iron rod, 2 lurked outside to keep a watch.