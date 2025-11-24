Telangana ACB arrests govt officer for demanding Rs 15K bribe for funeral aid

Hyderabad: An assistant labour officer in Khammam district was caught red-handed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for demanding and accepting a bribe of 15,000 to do official work.

Karne Chander allegedly demanded the bribe money to forward the complainant’s beneficiary application to the higher authorities about the death of the latter’s father. The application would facilitate the sanction of Rs 1,30,000 towards funeral expenses for natural death under the Telangana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Two days ago, another government officer, Kunamalla Sandhya Rani, was arrested for demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000. She is a deputy executive engineer working for the Mission Bhagiratha (INTRA)

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).

