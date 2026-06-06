Telangana ACB nabs Waqf Board inspector for Rs 10,000 bribe

Hyderabad: A Waqf Board inspector was caught red-handed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, June 6, after he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 to submit a report for registering a mosque in Waqf Board records.

The accused, Shaik Mahmood, posted in Nalgonda district, had allegedly sought the amount in exchange for filing a factual report before the CEO, Waqf Board, for the registration of Jamee Masjid Abubakar Siddiqui Rahmatulla Alai.

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The bribe amount was recovered from his possession. Mahmood was subsequently arrested and produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Hyderabad.