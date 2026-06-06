Telangana ACB nabs Waqf Board inspector for Rs 10,000 bribe

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th June 2026 3:46 pm IST
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Hyderabad: A Waqf Board inspector was caught red-handed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, June 6, after he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 to submit a report for registering a mosque in Waqf Board records.

The accused, Shaik Mahmood, posted in Nalgonda district, had allegedly sought the amount in exchange for filing a factual report before the CEO, Waqf Board, for the registration of Jamee Masjid Abubakar Siddiqui Rahmatulla Alai.

The bribe amount was recovered from his possession. Mahmood was subsequently arrested and produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Hyderabad.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th June 2026 3:46 pm IST

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