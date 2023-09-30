Telangana: ACB seizes Rs 2 cr cash, gold from Marriguda MRO’s house

Cash stored in iron boxes and kilos of gold in addition to documents related to immovable assets were recovered during the raid.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 30th September 2023 5:24 pm IST
Hyderabad: Cash worth over Rs 2 crore was recovered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials in searches conducted at Marriguda Tehsildar (Mandal Revenue Officer) Mahender Reddy’s residence in Nalgonda on Saturday, September 30.

The cash was stored in iron boxes and kilos of gold in addition to documents related to immovable assets were recovered during the raid.

As per reports, searches were conducted after allegations erupted that Mahender owns assets beyond his income.

Currently, the searches are reportedly being carried out at 15 places, including the houses of Mahender Reddy’s relatives.

Mahender Reddy who originally belongs to Ibrahimpatnam was recently transferred from Kandukur to Marriguda mandal.

Tags
