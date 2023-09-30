Telangana: ACB seizes Rs 2 cr cash, gold from Marriguda MRO’s house

Hyderabad: Cash worth over Rs 2 crore was recovered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials in searches conducted at Marriguda Tehsildar (Mandal Revenue Officer) Mahender Reddy’s residence in Nalgonda on Saturday, September 30.

The cash was stored in iron boxes and kilos of gold in addition to documents related to immovable assets were recovered during the raid.

Marriguda MRO Mahender Reddy was caught by ACB in #Hyderabad. An array of currency bundles with highest denomination were found at his residence. Also, gold weighing several KGs, and multiple property documents are found.@NewIndianXpress@XpressHyderabad@Kalyan_TNIE#Corruption pic.twitter.com/7Tyn6UF2eJ — B Kartheek (@KartheekTnie) September 30, 2023

As per reports, searches were conducted after allegations erupted that Mahender owns assets beyond his income.

Currently, the searches are reportedly being carried out at 15 places, including the houses of Mahender Reddy’s relatives.

Mahender Reddy who originally belongs to Ibrahimpatnam was recently transferred from Kandukur to Marriguda mandal.