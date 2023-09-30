Looking for work abroad? Enrollment drive in Telangana from Oct 4-6

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM) will be conducting enrollment drives for overseas job opportunities from October 4 to 6.

The drives will be held in Karimnagar, Ramagundam, and Mancherial districts of Telangana.

The objective is to provide awareness of overseas opportunities and to select eligible candidates for the vacancies in UAE, Australia, Malta, Mauritius, Japan, and Germany.

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, Government of Telangana with a specific mandate to facilitate overseas placement to qualified skilled and semiskilled workers.

In pursuance of this mandate, TOMCOM has entered into partnerships with various government and private registered agencies in different countries like Australia, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania, and the UK in addition to Gulf countries.

There is a high demand for nurses and skilled workers in the developed countries. These jobs come with an attractive salary package, and TOMCOM will assist the candidates in facilitating the recruitment process through safe and legal channels of migration, a press release informed.

Venues for the job drives

October 4: TASK Regional Center located in IT Towers, Opp Ujwala Park, Bypass Road, Karimnagar district.



TASK Regional Center located in IT Towers, Opp Ujwala Park, Bypass Road, Karimnagar district. October 5: Govt ITI Ramagundam, Brahmana Palli, Ramagundam district.



Govt ITI Ramagundam, Brahmana Palli, Ramagundam district. October 6: Govt ITI Mancherial, Bellampally Rd, near Laxmi Theatre Complex (3 Screens), Gautami Nagar, Mancherial district.

Interested and eligible candidates can attend the drive along with their updated resume and relevant documents.

Visit the website or call 8247838789, 7893566493, or 9849639539 for more details.