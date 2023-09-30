Hyderabad: Flying objects banned around RGIA on October 1

Hyderabad: Prohibitory orders were issued against flying drones or any other flying machines within a 5 km radius around the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on October 1, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.
Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra issued an order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on Friday.
The order stated that there was a possibility of a breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity and imposed a ban on the use of such devices.
The order further said that no flying activities of remotely controlled drones, para-gliders or remotely controlled micro-light aircraft would be allowed near RGIA.