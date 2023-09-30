Hyderabad: Flying objects banned around RGIA on October 1

Hyderabad: Prohibitory orders were issued against flying drones or any other flying machines within a 5 km radius around the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on October 1, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra issued an order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on Friday.

Also Read PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 13,500 cr in Telangana on Oct 1

The order stated that there was a possibility of a breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity and imposed a ban on the use of such devices.

The order further said that no flying activities of remotely controlled drones, para-gliders or remotely controlled micro-light aircraft would be allowed near RGIA.