Hyderabad: Flying objects banned around RGIA on October 1

No flying activities of remotely controlled drones, para-gliders or remotely controlled micro-light aircraft would be allowed near RGIA.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 30th September 2023 11:42 am IST
Hyderabad: Prohibitory orders were issued against flying drones or any other flying machines within a 5 km radius around the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on October 1, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra issued an order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on Friday.

The order stated that there was a possibility of a breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity and imposed a ban on the use of such devices.

The order further said that no flying activities of remotely controlled drones, para-gliders or remotely controlled micro-light aircraft would be allowed near RGIA.

