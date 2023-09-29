PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 13,500 cr in Telangana on Oct 1

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore in Telangana during his visit to the state on October 1.

The Prime Minister will reach Mahabubnagar around 2:15 p.m. and will address a public meeting, where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various projects covering sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also flag off a train service through video conferencing.

He will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple road projects, including the foundation stone for the key road projects that are part of Nagpur – Vijayawada Economic Corridor.

The projects include — 108 km long four lane access controlled Greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G and 90 km long four lane access controlled greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G.

These road projects will be developed at a total cost of about Rs 6,400 crore. According to an official release, the projects will reduce travel distance between Warangal and Khammam by about 14 km; and between Khammam and Vijayawada by about 27 km.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation a road project — four laning of 59 km long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB’. Built at a cost of about Rs 2,460 crore, the project is a part of Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Corridor and is developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will also provide better connectivity to Khammam district and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi will also dedicate 37 Kms of Jaklair – Krishna New Railway Line. Built at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore, the new rail line section brings areas of the backward district of Narayanpet for the first time onto the railway map.

The Prime Minister will also flag-off the inaugural Hyderabad (Kacheguda) – Raichur – Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service from Krishna station via video conferencing.

The train service will connect Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet districts in Telangana with Raichur district in Karnataka.

The service will provide first-time rail connectivity to several new areas in backward districts of Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet, benefiting students, daily commuters, labourers, and local handloom industry in the region.

PM Modi will also dedicate the nation to the Hassan-Cherlapally LPG Pipeline Project. Built at a cost of about Rs 2,170 crore, the LPG pipeline, from Hassan in Karnataka to Cherlapalli (suburb of Hyderabad), provides a safe, cost-efficient, and eco-friendly mode of LPG transportation and distribution in the region.

He will also lay the foundation stone of ‘Multi- Product Petroleum Pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur)’. The 425 kilometre pipeline will be built at a cost of Rs 1,940 crore. The pipeline will provide safe, faster, efficient and environment friendly mode of petroleum products in the region.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate five new buildings of Hyderabad University. They are School of Economics; School of Mathematics & Statistics; School of Management Studies; Lecture Hall Complex – III; and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication.