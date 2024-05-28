Telangana ACB sleuths disguised as truck drivers raid RTA offices

Hyderabad: In a novel move to uncover corruption within Telangana’s Road Transport Authority (RTA), the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday conducted a clandestine operation in the guise of lorry drivers and raided RTA offices across the state.

Led by director general CV Anand, the ACB’s covert team conducted extensive searches at 12 RTA offices and check posts across Telangana.

Watch: Telangana ACB, disguised as lorry drivers, raids RTA offices to uncover corruption. Cash seized, officials questioned in crackdown on bribery pic.twitter.com/YPS6VCZhLp — IANS (@ians_india) May 28, 2024

The targeted locations included RTA offices in Malakpet, Bandalguda, Tolichowki, Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Mahabubabad, as well as Salur Check post in Nizamabad, Bhoraj Check post in Adilabad, and Ashwaraopet Check post in Khammam.

During the raids, ACB sleuths seized a substantial amount of unaccounted cash totaling Rs 2,70,720, shedding light on the pervasive irregularities and illicit transactions within the RTA.

The operation also involved thorough interrogations of suspected agents and RTA officials allegedly complicit in bribery schemes for services like vehicle registration.

The ACB’s move has reverberated throughout the RTA, a department marred by bureaucratic hurdles and accusations of corruption. As the investigation unfolds, further revelations are anticipated, exposing the depths of malpractices within the RTA.