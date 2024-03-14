Telangana: ACB unearths assets worth Rs 3.2 cr from Tahsildar

Accused has been identified as Markala Rajani, Tahsildar and Joint Sub Registrar of Jammikunta Mandal.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 14th March 2024 7:53 am IST
telangana Tahsildar
The Anti-Corruption Bureau recovered assets worth over Rs 3.2 crore (Photo/ANI)

Karimnagar: A case against Tehsildar and Joint Sub Registrar of Jammikunta Mandal, Karimnagar district on Wednesday has been registered for acquiring assets by indulging in corrupt and dubious means at her service.

The accused has been identified as Markala Rajani, Tahsildar and Joint Sub Registrar of Jammikunta Mandal.

As this is an offence punishable under section 13 (2) r/w 13(1) (e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), preliminary searches were conducted at her house and other five various places belonging to her relatives, associates and benami houses, read an official statement.

MS Education Academy

During the searches property documents of open plots, and agricultural lands, were found.

Additionally, documents of advance payment agreements were found for the purchase of three properties in her name and in the names of her family members. The market value is expected to be much higher than the official value.

Furthermore, the ACB also found net cash, bank balance, gold ornaments, household articles and vehicles. The total assets are estimated to be about Rs 3.2 crore.

Further verification of additional assets is underway.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 14th March 2024 7:53 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button