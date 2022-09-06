Telangana: Admissions into govt schools are increasing, says Sabitha

Hyderabad: Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy said the entire country is looking at Telangana for achieving unprecedented progress in the education sector.

After paying tributes to the portrait of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teachers’ Day at Ravindra Bharathi here on Monday, the Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had taken many initiatives to strengthen the education system in Telangana and

the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi/Mana Basti – Mana Badi programme was changing the face of the government schools.

She said the quality of education in government schools had improved drastically and the number of students taking admission into government schools were increasing by the year.

The Minister said there were the highest number of Gurukul schools in Telangana which is only a State offering the quality education to the poor children at free of cost.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Sports Srinivas Goud said there is need to check the menace of those private schools which are running aimed at earning the money rather than teaching the education.

He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was showing discrimination towards Telangana and was not releasing adequate funds to strengthen the education system in the State.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said the teachers are the ones who motivate the students to do better in every domain and help them achieve life goals.

“A good society can be shaped only because of the best teachers. Teachers are the ultimate role models in a student’s life,’ he said.