Telangana: Amazon renovates ZPHS as part of CSR programme

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (AWS) renovated Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) at Hythabad in Shabad Mandal of Rangareddy district. It also built an oxygen plant to support up to 100 beds at the Maheshwaram Community Health Center (CHC) in the Rangareddy district.

The ZPHS provides education for students from Hythabad, and 15 other neighbouring villages. It has 323 students (174 girls and 149 boys) enrolled from grades six to ten with 15 teachers. It has Telugu and English as the medium of instruction.

According to the statement by AWS, the students had to contend with damaged toilets, lack of access to drinking water, water seepage in classrooms, and a worn-out school building. Students were forced to sit on the floor since the school didn’t have benches and desks. Classrooms had damaged flooring and lacked lights and fans. Cooking took place in often unsanitary conditions.

Director of Data Center Operations (DDCO), Asia-Pacific, Japan, and China of AWS, Saji PK said, “We are grateful to be able to play a role around improving access to education. More than 320 students from Hythabad and its neighbouring 15 villages can now learn and grow in a cleaner, safer, and more vibrant environment at the renovated Zilla Parishad High School, with access to appropriate classrooms, recreation, and sanitation facilities. We hope the school will go on to attract more students and enable quality education in its district.”

Minister for Education, Sabitha Indra Reddy who inaugurated the school facility today recognised AWS for the community relief work and said, “Education and healthcare are key pillars that support the goals of all-round rural development and the creation of a sustainable society. The unprecedented situation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic requires all sections of society, including corporates, to come together to tackle challenges such as gaps in schooling, and access to affordable and reliable healthcare. I would like to thank AWS for their help to build the rural infrastructure in Telangana.”

As part of its focus to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the community, AWS has helped build a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technique-based oxygen generator at the Maheshwaram CHC.



The CHC provides healthcare including gynecology, nephrology, pediatrics, and dental services to around 2,00,000 people from Kandakur, Yacharam, Mahehwaram, and Kalwakurti Mandals.

The oxygen plant at the Maheshwaram CHC can generate 500 liters of oxygen per minute and support 90 to 100 beds daily said the report by AWS.

The hospital is further being developed into a 130-bed facility to make secondary and tertiary medical services easily accessible to nearby villages, and cater to the growing population in the area.

The initiatives were completed by ‘AWS InCommunities’, a community engagement program that focuses on creating a positive impact in the regions where Amazon Web Services (AWS) operates. These new initiatives have been implemented in collaboration with Concern India Foundation, a leading non-profit, public charitable trust.