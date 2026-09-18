Telangana announces high-level panel to address 22-A land issues

Hyderabad: Amid mounting protests over the inclusion of lands and properties in the prohibited 22-A category, the Congress government on Friday, September 18, announced a high-level committee to address 12 issues within a month.

The decision was announced by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in the Assembly. As far as the composition of the committee is concerned, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, DS Lokesh Kumar, will serve as its chairman, and Law Secretary Papi Reddy and Inspector General (IG) of Stamps and Registration, Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, will be its members.

Explaining the government’s decision, Minister Reddy said the committee would address 12 issues about the 22-A category within a month. He added that a memo was also issued to resolve the regularisation issues concerning 9,792 plots in various colonies of the LB Nagar constituency.

Meeting over regularisation of house sites in Singareni

He said the regularisation process in the area would begin on Saturday.

He added that another government order regarding the regularisation of house sites in Singareni was issued during the tenure of the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. Therefore, on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka would lead a meeting with MLAs from the Singareni region to initiate the regularisation process.

The Minister said that in a couple of days, a decision would be taken on removing areas from the 22-A list that were previously included in the category but had layouts developed with permissions from HMDA, DTCP or GHMC.