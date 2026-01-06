Telangana, AP fisherfolks spar over ‘fake’ IDs in border village

Tensions escalated between fisherfolks from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the border village of Reballe in Chintalapalem mandal, Suryapet district, on Tuesday, January 6, over allegations of forged identity documents and illegal use of prohibited fishing nets in the Pulichintala project submergence area.

Telangana fisherfolks alleged that around 30 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh have illegally settled in the Krishna River basin village and are fraudulently obtaining government benefits from both states using fake certificates and Aadhaar cards. Following complaints from local residents, the Revenue, Fisheries, and Panchayat Raj departments have initiated an investigation, while Chintalapalem Police have deployed personnel to maintain law and order in the area.

Telangana fisherfolks also claim that Andhra Pradesh residents have created fake documents using old house numbers from villages submerged during the construction of the Pulichintala project on the Krishna river. They allege that these fishermen are receiving benefits under government fisheries schemes in both states, while also using banned nets that deplete fish stocks and threaten local livelihoods.

Reballe and Mella Cheruvu villages, along with several other settlements in the border areas of Matampally and Chintalapalem mandals, were submerged after the Pulichintala project was constructed to provide irrigation facilities to four coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh fisherfolks living in the area have strongly denied the allegations, asserting they have resided in the Pulichintala submergence zone for over four decades. They claim the dispute has political motivations, alleging that Congress party leaders are targeting them for voting for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the last Gram Panchayat elections.

The accused fisherfolks say attempts are being made to forcibly evict their families despite their complaints to local leaders going unaddressed.

Ongoing investigation into prohibited nets

The use of banned fishing equipment has emerged as a critical flashpoint in the conflict. Telangana fishermen have raised concerns about prohibited nets damaging fish populations in the Krishna river, affecting the broader fishing community’s earnings and sustainability.

Police officials confirmed they are examining Aadhaar cards, residence certificates and fishermen registration documents as part of their investigation. Authorities have also indicated they are conducting a special probe into the use of prohibited nets and forged certificates.

Inter-state fishing disputes have been recurring since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, with fishermen from both states clashing over access to water bodies along the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers. The Telangana government had previously issued fishing licenses to 5,800 fishermen in border districts, including Suryapet, but complaints about unlicensed fishing by Andhra Pradesh residents have persisted.