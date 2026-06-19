Telangana appoints officers to review 99-Day Action Plan

Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan has been appointed to review activities carried out in Hyderabad.

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Logo for 99-day special Praja Palana - Pragathi Pranalika (People's Governance - Progress Plan) program

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday, June 19, appointed one officer to each district to review the impact of the 99-day Action Plan (Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika) that was conducted between March 16 and June 12.

Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan has been appointed to review activities carried out in Hyderabad. Officers appointed to the rest of the districts are as follows:

Sl. No.Name of the OfficerDesignationDistrict
1Jayesh Ranjan, IASSpl. Chief Secretary & Secretary Metropolitan Area and Urban Development Dept., (HMDA Limits) & Spl. CS SportsHyderabad
2Vikas Raj, IASSpl. Chief Secretary, TR&BMedchal-Malkajgiri
3Sabyasachi Ghosh, IASSpl. Chief Secretary, Implantation of Flagship Welfare and Developmental Schemes Unit and CSRRangareddy
4A. Vani Prasad, IASSpl. Chief Secretary, YAT&CMedak
5B.M.D. Ekka, IASSpl. Chief Secretary, GAD (Services)Yadadri Bhuvanagiri
6Navin Mittal, IASSpl. Chief Secretary, EnergyVikarabad
7Dana Kishore, IASSpl. Chief Secretary, PR & RD, RWS & RSADMahabubnagar
8Ahmed Nadeem, IASPrincipal Secretary, EFS&TSiddipet
9Shailaja Ramaiyer, IASPrincipal Secretary, Revenue (Endowments), Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts (Industries)Rajanna Sircilla
10N. Sridhar, IASPrincipal Secretary, Mines & Geology Dept.Jayashankar Bhupalpally
11Sandeep Kumar Sultania, IASPrincipal Secretary, FinanceKarimnagar
12Dr. Christina Z Chongthu, IASPrincipal Secretary, HM&FWSangareddy
13Sonibala Devi, IFSVice Chairperson and Managing Director, SATGKumurambheem-Asifabad
14Dr. Yogita Rana, IASSecretary, EducationNizamabad
15D.S. Lokesh Kumar, IASSecretary, RevenuePeddapalli
16B. Shafiullah, IFSSecretary & Commissioner, Minorities Welfare Dept.Nagarkurnool
17Dr. T.K. Sreedevi, IASSecretary, Municipal Administration & Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration (FAC)Hanamkonda
18B. Bala Maya Devi, IASCommissioner, BC Welfare & Principal Secretary, BC Welfare (FAC)Warangal
19E. Sridhar, IASSecretary, I&CADBhadradri-Kothagudem
20Dr. Gaurav Uppal, IASSecretary, Finance & PlanningNalgonda
21Ilambarithi K., IASCommissioner, Transport & Secretary, AH, DD&F (FAC)Nirmal
22K. Surendra Mohan, IASSecretary, A&C & Director, Marketing (FAC)Suryapet
23B. Viziendra, IASSecretary, SCD and Secretary, TGSWREIS & Commissioner, SCD (FAC)Kamareddy
24A. Sridevasena, IASCommissioner, Collegiate and Technical EducationJangaon
25Harichandana Dasari, IASSecretary, LET&F & Secy., Rev (DM) (FAC)Narayanpet
26Divya Devarajan, IASCEO, SERPMancherial
27Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu, IASRevenue (R&S), C&IG, CSS&LA and PD BhubharathiAdilabad
28Shruti Ojha, IASDirector, WD&CWJogulamba Gadwal
29Sikta Patnaik, IASSpl. Secretary, FinanceJagtial
30VP Gautham, IASSpl. Secretary, HousingWanaparthy
31Harish, IASCMD to GENCO & Addl. Secretary, GAD (FAC)Mahabubabad
32Zendage Hanuman Kondiba, IASSpl. Secretary, Public EnterprisesMulugu
33Anudeep Durishetty, IASJoint Secretary, ITE&CKhammam

Objective

The officers have been asked to submit a comprehensive report on the progress achieved against targets and plan a way forward for the districts to follow up on the themes taken up during the 99-day Action Plan.

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They have also been asked to compile and review all issues flagged during grama sabhas, ward sabhas, mandal, constituency, and district-level meetings, and prepare a district-specific action plan for their resolution.

Additionally, they must prepare district-wise booklets highlighting developmental works, welfare benefits delivered, achievements, best practices, success stories, innovations, and key outcomes.

Officers must also identify district-level best practices and innovative models that may be replicated in other districts for improved governance and service delivery.

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Officers have been asked to complete visits to their allotted districts by June 27 and submit a detailed report of observations and recommendations to the Planning Department.


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