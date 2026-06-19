Telangana appoints officers to review 99-Day Action Plan

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday, June 19, appointed one officer to each district to review the impact of the 99-day Action Plan (Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika) that was conducted between March 16 and June 12.

Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan has been appointed to review activities carried out in Hyderabad. Officers appointed to the rest of the districts are as follows:

Sl. No. Name of the Officer Designation District 1 Jayesh Ranjan, IAS Spl. Chief Secretary & Secretary Metropolitan Area and Urban Development Dept., (HMDA Limits) & Spl. CS Sports Hyderabad 2 Vikas Raj, IAS Spl. Chief Secretary, TR&B Medchal-Malkajgiri 3 Sabyasachi Ghosh, IAS Spl. Chief Secretary, Implantation of Flagship Welfare and Developmental Schemes Unit and CSR Rangareddy 4 A. Vani Prasad, IAS Spl. Chief Secretary, YAT&C Medak 5 B.M.D. Ekka, IAS Spl. Chief Secretary, GAD (Services) Yadadri Bhuvanagiri 6 Navin Mittal, IAS Spl. Chief Secretary, Energy Vikarabad 7 Dana Kishore, IAS Spl. Chief Secretary, PR & RD, RWS & RSAD Mahabubnagar 8 Ahmed Nadeem, IAS Principal Secretary, EFS&T Siddipet 9 Shailaja Ramaiyer, IAS Principal Secretary, Revenue (Endowments), Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts (Industries) Rajanna Sircilla 10 N. Sridhar, IAS Principal Secretary, Mines & Geology Dept. Jayashankar Bhupalpally 11 Sandeep Kumar Sultania, IAS Principal Secretary, Finance Karimnagar 12 Dr. Christina Z Chongthu, IAS Principal Secretary, HM&FW Sangareddy 13 Sonibala Devi, IFS Vice Chairperson and Managing Director, SATG Kumurambheem-Asifabad 14 Dr. Yogita Rana, IAS Secretary, Education Nizamabad 15 D.S. Lokesh Kumar, IAS Secretary, Revenue Peddapalli 16 B. Shafiullah, IFS Secretary & Commissioner, Minorities Welfare Dept. Nagarkurnool 17 Dr. T.K. Sreedevi, IAS Secretary, Municipal Administration & Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration (FAC) Hanamkonda 18 B. Bala Maya Devi, IAS Commissioner, BC Welfare & Principal Secretary, BC Welfare (FAC) Warangal 19 E. Sridhar, IAS Secretary, I&CAD Bhadradri-Kothagudem 20 Dr. Gaurav Uppal, IAS Secretary, Finance & Planning Nalgonda 21 Ilambarithi K., IAS Commissioner, Transport & Secretary, AH, DD&F (FAC) Nirmal 22 K. Surendra Mohan, IAS Secretary, A&C & Director, Marketing (FAC) Suryapet 23 B. Viziendra, IAS Secretary, SCD and Secretary, TGSWREIS & Commissioner, SCD (FAC) Kamareddy 24 A. Sridevasena, IAS Commissioner, Collegiate and Technical Education Jangaon 25 Harichandana Dasari, IAS Secretary, LET&F & Secy., Rev (DM) (FAC) Narayanpet 26 Divya Devarajan, IAS CEO, SERP Mancherial 27 Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu, IAS Revenue (R&S), C&IG, CSS&LA and PD Bhubharathi Adilabad 28 Shruti Ojha, IAS Director, WD&CW Jogulamba Gadwal 29 Sikta Patnaik, IAS Spl. Secretary, Finance Jagtial 30 VP Gautham, IAS Spl. Secretary, Housing Wanaparthy 31 Harish, IAS CMD to GENCO & Addl. Secretary, GAD (FAC) Mahabubabad 32 Zendage Hanuman Kondiba, IAS Spl. Secretary, Public Enterprises Mulugu 33 Anudeep Durishetty, IAS Joint Secretary, ITE&C Khammam

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Objective

The officers have been asked to submit a comprehensive report on the progress achieved against targets and plan a way forward for the districts to follow up on the themes taken up during the 99-day Action Plan.

They have also been asked to compile and review all issues flagged during grama sabhas, ward sabhas, mandal, constituency, and district-level meetings, and prepare a district-specific action plan for their resolution.

Additionally, they must prepare district-wise booklets highlighting developmental works, welfare benefits delivered, achievements, best practices, success stories, innovations, and key outcomes.

Officers must also identify district-level best practices and innovative models that may be replicated in other districts for improved governance and service delivery.

Officers have been asked to complete visits to their allotted districts by June 27 and submit a detailed report of observations and recommendations to the Planning Department.





