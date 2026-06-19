Telangana appoints officers to review 99-Day Action Plan

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday, June 19, appointed one officer to each district to review the impact of the 99-day Action Plan (Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika) that was conducted between March 16 and June 12.
Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan has been appointed to review activities carried out in Hyderabad. Officers appointed to the rest of the districts are as follows:
|Sl. No.
|Name of the Officer
|Designation
|District
|1
|Jayesh Ranjan, IAS
|Spl. Chief Secretary & Secretary Metropolitan Area and Urban Development Dept., (HMDA Limits) & Spl. CS Sports
|Hyderabad
|2
|Vikas Raj, IAS
|Spl. Chief Secretary, TR&B
|Medchal-Malkajgiri
|3
|Sabyasachi Ghosh, IAS
|Spl. Chief Secretary, Implantation of Flagship Welfare and Developmental Schemes Unit and CSR
|Rangareddy
|4
|A. Vani Prasad, IAS
|Spl. Chief Secretary, YAT&C
|Medak
|5
|B.M.D. Ekka, IAS
|Spl. Chief Secretary, GAD (Services)
|Yadadri Bhuvanagiri
|6
|Navin Mittal, IAS
|Spl. Chief Secretary, Energy
|Vikarabad
|7
|Dana Kishore, IAS
|Spl. Chief Secretary, PR & RD, RWS & RSAD
|Mahabubnagar
|8
|Ahmed Nadeem, IAS
|Principal Secretary, EFS&T
|Siddipet
|9
|Shailaja Ramaiyer, IAS
|Principal Secretary, Revenue (Endowments), Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts (Industries)
|Rajanna Sircilla
|10
|N. Sridhar, IAS
|Principal Secretary, Mines & Geology Dept.
|Jayashankar Bhupalpally
|11
|Sandeep Kumar Sultania, IAS
|Principal Secretary, Finance
|Karimnagar
|12
|Dr. Christina Z Chongthu, IAS
|Principal Secretary, HM&FW
|Sangareddy
|13
|Sonibala Devi, IFS
|Vice Chairperson and Managing Director, SATG
|Kumurambheem-Asifabad
|14
|Dr. Yogita Rana, IAS
|Secretary, Education
|Nizamabad
|15
|D.S. Lokesh Kumar, IAS
|Secretary, Revenue
|Peddapalli
|16
|B. Shafiullah, IFS
|Secretary & Commissioner, Minorities Welfare Dept.
|Nagarkurnool
|17
|Dr. T.K. Sreedevi, IAS
|Secretary, Municipal Administration & Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration (FAC)
|Hanamkonda
|18
|B. Bala Maya Devi, IAS
|Commissioner, BC Welfare & Principal Secretary, BC Welfare (FAC)
|Warangal
|19
|E. Sridhar, IAS
|Secretary, I&CAD
|Bhadradri-Kothagudem
|20
|Dr. Gaurav Uppal, IAS
|Secretary, Finance & Planning
|Nalgonda
|21
|Ilambarithi K., IAS
|Commissioner, Transport & Secretary, AH, DD&F (FAC)
|Nirmal
|22
|K. Surendra Mohan, IAS
|Secretary, A&C & Director, Marketing (FAC)
|Suryapet
|23
|B. Viziendra, IAS
|Secretary, SCD and Secretary, TGSWREIS & Commissioner, SCD (FAC)
|Kamareddy
|24
|A. Sridevasena, IAS
|Commissioner, Collegiate and Technical Education
|Jangaon
|25
|Harichandana Dasari, IAS
|Secretary, LET&F & Secy., Rev (DM) (FAC)
|Narayanpet
|26
|Divya Devarajan, IAS
|CEO, SERP
|Mancherial
|27
|Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu, IAS
|Revenue (R&S), C&IG, CSS&LA and PD Bhubharathi
|Adilabad
|28
|Shruti Ojha, IAS
|Director, WD&CW
|Jogulamba Gadwal
|29
|Sikta Patnaik, IAS
|Spl. Secretary, Finance
|Jagtial
|30
|VP Gautham, IAS
|Spl. Secretary, Housing
|Wanaparthy
|31
|Harish, IAS
|CMD to GENCO & Addl. Secretary, GAD (FAC)
|Mahabubabad
|32
|Zendage Hanuman Kondiba, IAS
|Spl. Secretary, Public Enterprises
|Mulugu
|33
|Anudeep Durishetty, IAS
|Joint Secretary, ITE&C
|Khammam
Objective
The officers have been asked to submit a comprehensive report on the progress achieved against targets and plan a way forward for the districts to follow up on the themes taken up during the 99-day Action Plan.
They have also been asked to compile and review all issues flagged during grama sabhas, ward sabhas, mandal, constituency, and district-level meetings, and prepare a district-specific action plan for their resolution.
Additionally, they must prepare district-wise booklets highlighting developmental works, welfare benefits delivered, achievements, best practices, success stories, innovations, and key outcomes.
Officers must also identify district-level best practices and innovative models that may be replicated in other districts for improved governance and service delivery.
Officers have been asked to complete visits to their allotted districts by June 27 and submit a detailed report of observations and recommendations to the Planning Department.