Telangana to hold sports and career development programs from May 18

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will be organising a series of activities promoting physical fitness, youth empowerment, leadership development, and social responsibility as part of the ‘Youth and Sports’ week being held from May 18 to May 23.

This initiative has been undertaken as part of their 99-day Praja Palana Pragathi Pranalika action plan and will be implemented at the state, district, and mandal levels.

Activities organized

As part of the theme ‘Fit & Active Telangana’, marathons, walkathons, yoga, meditation, aerobics, and Zumba sessions will be held on May 18. A 5-km marathon will be organised at LB Stadium in Hyderabad and at district headquarters, while mandal headquarters will host walkathons and wellness programmes.

On May 19, as part of ‘Career and Skill Development Day’ awareness programs regarding skill development courses, sports university opportunities, skill university programmes, and Agniveer recruitment, will be conducted at the state and district levels through virtual sessions.

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Youth Parliament sessions and painting competitions on social and developmental themes will be organised with participation from educational institutions and youth groups on May 20.

May 21 will be observed as ‘Play & Participate – Sports Day’, promoting mass participation in sports and recreational activities at various levels under the supervision of district youth and sports officers.

On May 22, youth volunteers, NGOs, sportspersons, and public representatives will undertake cleanliness drives at sports facilities, parks, lakes, open grounds, and community spaces across the state.

On the concluding day, May 23, programs will be held to link youth with employment and career opportunities, along with recognition of outstanding sportspersons.

The government has appealed to the youth, students, sports associations, National Service Scheme (NSS)/National Cadet Corps (NCC) volunteers, and the public to actively participate and make the initiative a grand success.