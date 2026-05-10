Education Week from May 11–17 under Praja Palana programme

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday, May 9, announced that the education week will be observed from May 11-17 as part of the 99-day Praja Palana programme.

During this week, the Telangana Education Department will focus on infrastructure development in schools. The inaugural ceremony is scheduled for Monday at 5 pm at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be the chief guest and perform the inaugural ceremonies for the development works and unveil a roadmap for the future projects.

Telangana Education Secretary, Dr Yogith Rana, will address the gathering, highlighting the measures for public education and outlining the objectives of the Education Week celebrations.

What is the 99 day Praja Palana programme?

The 14-week Praja Palana programme features a different theme each week. It will begin with a focus on sanitation, followed by topics such as education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, farmers’ welfare, youth development, and the environment.

At the onset of the programme in April, officials were instructed to prioritise the clearance of garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), impose penalties on habitual offenders dumping waste, undertake e-waste collection drives, remove garbage from lakes and water bodies with the support of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers during the sanitation week. They were asked to promote textile waste collection as well.