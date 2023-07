Hyderabad: The state health department announced a job notification of 156 vacancies for health officers under the Ayush Department here on Thursday.

The job mela in medical and health department continues as a notification is issued for filling 156 vacacines of Medical officers under Ayush Department. Good luck to all the aspirants



For further information visit:https://t.co/C9iwvHNU3i.@BRSHarish @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/JInRrIb3jR — Office of Minister for Health, Telangana (@TelanganaHealth) July 13, 2023

According to a press release, the department is looking for medical officers in Ayurveda (54 seats), Homeo (33 seats) and Unani (69 seats).

Application for registration will be available online from August 7. The last date to submit is August 22.

For further information, interested candidates can go to this website.