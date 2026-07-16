Telangana: Bachelor of Architecture admissions close on July 19

Hyderabad: The online applications for Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch) for the academic year 2026-27 in Telangana are underway and will close on July 19.

The admissions are for all participating architecture colleges and universities across Telangana that offer the 5-year B Arch program. The counselling and registration process is a state-level centralised drive conducted on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE).

Eligible candidates seeking admission into the program are to complete the online registration, pay the processing fee, and upload the required documents before the July 19 deadline.

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Special category students, including National Cadet Corps (NCC), Children of Armed Personnel (CAP), Physically Handicapped (PH), and Sports, must be present for the physical certificate verification on July 23, from 10:30 am. The verification will be held at the auditorium of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) in Masab Tank.

According to officials, the candidates are required to attend the verification process in person and carry original certificates as well as one set of self-attested photocopies.

For more information about the admission process, eligibility criteria, and registration, interested candidates can visit the B Arch admission portal on the official TGCHE website.