Telangana: Bakery gutted in fire in Nizamabad, no casualties

Hyderabad: A bakery in Nizamabad’s Armoor was completely gutted in a fire accident early on Friday, July 17. Fortunately, no one was present inside at the time.

“The fire occurred at around 2 am at Mysore Bakery, likely due to a short circuit. It was quickly attended by the fire station and did not spread to any other structures,” an official from Armoor Police Station told Siasat.com.

The total loss is estimated at around Rs 2 lakh, the official said. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.