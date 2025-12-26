Telangana: Bandi Sanjay blames ‘KCR family’ over Krishna water deal

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay has launched a scathing attack on former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), accusing him and his family of “destroying the state” and committing “injustice” in the Krishna river water allocation.

Speaking to journalists at the BJP’s state headquarters in Hyderabad on Thursday, December 25, Sanjay claimed that Telangana was entitled to 575 TMC of Krishna water out of the 811 TMC allocated to the state, but KCR had agreed to accept only 299 TMC.

He alleged that this decision, taken during an Apex Committee meeting, was acknowledged by the then Andhra Pradesh chief minister, and that it amounted to a grave injustice to Telangana.

“If needed, we are ready to make those agreements public,” Sanjay said, asserting that the KCR family had “sold out” Telangana’s water rights.

Allegations on Kaleshwaram, phone tapping

Sanjay also targeted the Kaleswaram project, alleging a Rs 1 lakh crore scam, and questioned why the state government had limited its probe to only Rs 9,000 crore of irregularities. “If there is a Rs 1 lakh crore scam, why is the probe restricted to just Rs 9,000 crore?” he asked.

On the phone tapping case, he accused former Telangana Intelligence chief P Prabhakar Rao of ruining the lives of thousands and claimed that the KCR family was involved in the matter.

“Prabhakar Rao tapped the phones of over 6,000 people and destroyed many lives. The KCR family is directly linked to this case,” Sanjay alleged.

He also commented on current chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent remarks against KCR, saying they were “not right” and urging him to avoid such language going forward. “Even now, I request him not to use that kind of language,” Sanjay said.

On Centre’s funds, ‘cabinet corruption’

Sanjay claimed that the chief minister himself had acknowledged that the Centre would release funds for Telangana.

He cited Revanth Reddy’s promise of Rs 5 lakh per gram panchayat and said the Centre is set to release Rs 3,000 crore for panchayats. “If the chief minister himself admits that the Centre is giving funds, repeatedly asking what the Centre has given is not fair,” he said.

He demanded that the state government implement the six welfare guarantees using revenue from taxes collected from the people, rather than relying on the Centre’s funds.

Sanjay also alleged that two or three ministers in the state cabinet were exploiting loopholes in laws to amass huge illegal wealth. “We are getting reports from intelligence agencies on their corruption. We will soon expose the full extent of their corruption,” he warned.

On Danam Nagender, panchayat & GHMC elections

Responding to Danam Nagender’s statement that he is still with Congress, Sanjay questioned why the Assembly Speaker had taken suo motu cognisance but taken no action against him. “If he says he is still in Congress, why no action?” he asked.

On local body polls, Sanjay said Congress was celebrating after winning the Jubilee Hills by-election, but stressed that panchayat elections are held without party symbols, so results cannot be directly attributed to any party.

He claimed that people in Telangana have strong anti-Congress sentiment.

Looking ahead to the GHMC elections, Sanjay asserted that the BJP would contest alone and is confident of capturing the Mayor’s chair. “This time, BJP will fight GHMC polls alone, and capturing the Mayor’s seat is certain,” he said.