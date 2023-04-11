Telangana BJP chief vs Warangal CP in SSC paper leak case

Hyderabad: Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath on Tuesday refuted BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s claims that he was involved in ‘settlements’.

The Karimnagar BJP MP in a press statement on Monday alleged that the cop made money through corrupt means.

Ranganath demanded to know why these charges had not been made sooner and stated that he is ready to resign from his position if Sanjay proved his allegations.

“Many BJP, BRS, and Congress workers have been detained in Nalgonda and Khammam in the past, and now in Warangal. Why were such claims that had not been made previously were being made now?” he questioned.

Ranganath, speaking at a news conference in Hanmakonda, said it looked like Sanjay fabricated the claims ‘out of rage’ after being jailed.

“People in the places where I’ve worked remember and greet me with affection. I deliver my duties beyond politics,” he continued, inviting Sanjay to come and witness for himself who addressed him during the police commissionerate’s public complaints meetings. “No real-estate brokers or big businessmen come here, only ordinary folks seeking justice do,” he remarked.

The Warangal CP further said that rowdies, land grabbers, individuals against whom the PD Act was applied, and other criminals engaged in cases because of him may have met with Sanjay and made such complaints. “Sanjay was not entirely aware of the circumstances of the Vijayawada Ayesha case,” Ranganath said.

He stated that he had taken an oath before taking the position and that he was willing to take it again if the MP desired.

“People performed palabhishekam because they believed in my righteousness. It is incorrect to accuse an officer with the rank of Commissioner of Police of attempting to avoid the case, and warning the investigating officer to be cautious is equivalent to intimidation,” the CP stated.

Ranganath stated that all evidence on the Telangana BJP chief’s phone had been filed to the court and that the phone was not with the police. The phone’s final call was made at 1.14 a.m., and its position was traced to Bejjenki, according to Ranganath.