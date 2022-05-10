Telangana BC commission delegation on three-day study tour to Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad: The four-member Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes (TSCBC) delegation led by chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao left for a three-day tour of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday to study the methodology and other parameters in the implementation of backward class reservations in local body elections.

TSCBC has been tasked by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to research BC reservation implementation in various states and submit a report to the state government on the percentage of reservations that can be extended to BCs in Telangana’s local body elections, keeping in mind the Supreme Court’s 50 percent overall CAP.

On Wednesday, the team will meet with Justice Tanikachalam (retired), Chairman of the BC Commission of Tamil Nadu. They will also meet Justice M S Janardhanam, the former chairman of the commission, as well as social scientists professor Radhakrishna and professor Sundaram.

The delegation will also meet with Tamil Nadu’s senior secretaries of BC and MBC welfare, panchayat raj, and rural development to discuss and evaluate parameters, methodology, previous court decisions, and other pertinent material