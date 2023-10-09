Telangana: Beneficiaries upset with govt’s timing as HC stay notary property registry

Hyderabad: Beneficiaries of the notary property registry scheme in Telangana are disappointed with the government as the Telangana High Court has stayed the its orders and called for a re-examination of the documents.

The timing of this government’s decision, just before the elections, has left many questioning the seriousness.

The state government had recently introduced a registry facility for notary properties, leading to significant anticipation among the public. However, the High Court’s stay order has halted these plans.

According to Maqdoom, a resident of Bandlaguda said that “the political leaders have taken credit for these developments, creating the impression that the government had acted at their behest. However, following the court’s orders, there has been a notable silence on the issue, raising questions about the government’s preparedness and the sudden change in circumstances.”

This situation has been particularly concerning for underprivileged citizens living in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and the surrounding areas.

The residents of Ismail Nagar said that they have repeatedly appealed to the government for the registry of notary properties over the past nine years, but their pleas went unanswered until recently. While orders were issued to facilitate the registry, the court’s stay order has now created uncertainty.

This case has highlighted the incompetence and challenges faced by government officials when it comes to the court’s decisions on government orders that are meant to benefit the public.

Many schemes, including group examination cancellations and teacher transfers, have faced similar issues. The court’s stay orders have not only complicated matters but have also left the public in a state of distress.