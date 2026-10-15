Telangana BJP backs Mary Millben’s CJP foreign funding claims

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief N Ramchander Rao has alleged that the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is receiving funds from foreign sources to destabilise India.

Rao cited American singer Mary Millben, who said on Wednesday, October 14, that the CJP is being “funded by donors in the US who are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“Mary Millben disclosed that the Cockroach Janata Party is getting funds from America,” Rao said. “A foreign fund is being pumped into India to destabilise the country and to carry out activities against Modi.”

Drawing parallels to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act movement, the BJP leader claimed that a similar situation had emerged during the Shaheen Bagh protests, adding that the CJP is merely being used as a front for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“This we have seen earlier also; the Shaheen Bagh case also presented a similar situation while the anti-CAA agitation was going on, and how they created communal clashes. And this time also, the CJP is being used, which is a front organisation of the AAP, showing how they are getting funds from foreign agencies, including those of George Soros,” he alleged.

Milben hits back at Dipke

Milben’s remarks came amid the ongoing protests calling for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. In a post on X, the singer said CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had connections with US donors and was creating lawlessness in the country.

Following Dipke’s response, Milben said, “Oh dear @abhijeet_dipke, the truth sets everybody free. Even you. And here’s the truth: these US donors will drop you like a hot cake when you don’t succeed.”

She added, “And you won’t, because lawlessness never wins. Instead, take your US education, talent, and use it for good. Sit down with the PM @narendramodi and be a positive voice to advance India. The truth of your courage to do what’s right lies in your next steps.”

The American singer said that there should always be a counter-movement to uphold democracy and freedom.