Telangana BJP campaign to pick up momentum from Nov 18

Hyderabad: BJP’s election campaign in Telangana is likely to pick up momentum on November 18 when Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the manifesto and address a public meeting.

After his arrival in Hyderabad on Friday night, he will stay in a five-star hotel and the next morning, he will release the manifesto of the party.

After this, Shah will leave for Gadwal in the afternoon to address a public meeting.

BJP President J. P. Nadda is scheduled to campaign in Telangana on November 19. After arrival in Hyderabad, he will leave for Narayanpet by helicopter to address a public meeting. He will then proceed to Chevella for another meeting. His day-long-visit will conclude with a roadshow in Malkajgiri constituency in Hyderabad.

The BJP plans to focus on Telangana after the campaigning comes to an end in Rajasthan on November 23.

Elections for 119-member Telangana Assembly are scheduled on November 30. The saffron party is planning 50 public meetings in the last five days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah, Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several Union Ministers will participate in the campaign. The saffron party is said to have prepared the manifesto with the ‘Indradhanush’.

The party has already promised that if voted to power, it will make a leader from the backward classes as the Chief Minister.

As part of the efforts to woo BC voters, the party held a public meeting in Hyderabad on November 7 with the title ‘BC Atma Gaurav sabha’ (BC self-respect meeting) and it was addressed by Prime Minister Modi. Three days later, Modi addressed another public meeting in Hyderabad which was organised by Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS). He declared that BJP is committed to sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) for reservation and announced that a committee will be constituted which will explore all options for empowerment for Madigas.