Telangana: BJP ex-MLA Aruri Ramesh quits party, eyes BRS return

Hyderabad: Former MLA Aruri Ramesh on Monday, January 26, resigned from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and confirmed that he will be joining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), marking yet another high-profile political switch in Telangana.

In his resignation letter dated January 26, Ramesh stated that he was severing ties with the BJP due to “personal reasons and unavoidable circumstances” and requested that his resignation be accepted with immediate effect.

In the same communication, he made it clear that he would be returning to the BRS, bringing an end to speculation surrounding his next political move.

He also thanked the BJP leadership, party workers, and supporters for their cooperation during his association with the party.

Ramesh began his political career with the Praja Rajyam Party before joining the BRS, from which he won the Wardhannapet Assembly constituency in both the 2014 and 2018 elections. However, he suffered a setback in the 2023 Assembly polls, losing from the same constituency on a BRS ticket.

Ramesh joined BJP in ahead of 2024 LS polls

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ramesh joined the BJP and contested from Warangal, but was defeated.

Despite the loss, he remained active in BJP organisational activities and campaigned for party-backed candidates during the recent panchayat elections.

Reports said that Ramesh is expected to formally rejoin the BRS within the next two to three days, likely in the presence of party president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).