Telangana: BJP MP’s ‘admission’ of corruption in MPLADS funds creates furore

Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao.

Hyderabad: A purported video of Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao admitting to corruption in the MPLADS funds created furore on social media on Monday.

In the video, the MP can be heard admitting to using the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds to construct his house and to conduct his son’s wedding.

“I won’t have any value if I don’t have a house. No leader will admit all this but I am doing it.. (crowd claps). I had the need to hold a wedding. I used it for basic needs..but not like previous useless MPs who swindled the total fund,” he can be heard saying.

The ‘admission’ by the BJP MP led to scathing remarks from the ruling BRS party calling for action against the saffron party MP.

In a later video statement issued by the Adilabad MP, he rejected the corruption claim and said that the BRS leaders are spreading ‘lies’ regarding him. “It’s not correct to drag an Adivasi MP like me on to the road without knowing proper facts,” he remarked.

