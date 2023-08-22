Telangana BJP suspends leader after meeting with CM KCR

He is likely to join the BRS on Friday or Saturday.

Koneru Satyanarayana (Chinni), Telangana BJP's Bhadradri Kothagudem district president

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP unit on Tuesday suspended Koneru Satyanarayana (Chinni), the party’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district president, after he had a meeting with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The state unit of the party announced suspension of Chinni for violating party rules and for indulging in anti-party activities.

The suspension will come into effect immediately, BJP state general secretary G. Pramender Reddy said in a statement.

The BJP took the action after Chinni met the Chief Minister in Hyderabad late Monday after the latter had invited him to join the state’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Chinni is likely to announce his resignation from BJP later in the day.

He is likely to join the BRS on Friday or Saturday.

Chinni had contested from Kothagudem Assembly constituency as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate in 2014.

He had joined the BJP in 2017.

