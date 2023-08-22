Telangana polls: BRS criticised for naming only 7 women among 115 candidates

KCR reasoned the absence of a 'Women Reservation Act' bill, pending in the parliament behind the low percentage of women in the BRS list.

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised BRS for naming only seven women among 115 BRS candidates contesting the upcoming Assembly elections.

The list released by party president and chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday revealed the names of M Padma Devender Reddy, Bade Nagajyothi, Banoth Haripriya Naik, G Lasya Nanditha, Kova Lakshmi, Sabitha Indra Reddy and Gongidi Sunitha.

Following the announcement, the BJP spokesperson Rani Rudrama remarked, “The BRS party ignoring women in its list shows that Kavitha’s protests in Delhi demanding that the Centre enact 33 percent reservation for women in the Parliament was just a drama.”

She further said that Kavitha staged a dharna just to divert the attention of people from her alleged role in the Delhi liquor scam.

Stating that BRS has allotted a mere 3 percent share of the tickets of the 119 Assembly seats, Rudrama questioned, “Why has Kavitha not protested outside Pragati Bhavan demanding 33 percent reservation for women in the list?

However, KCR reasoned the absence of a ‘Women Reservation Act” bill, pending in the parliament behind the low percentage of women candidates in the BRS list.

“If the Act is passed, all parties will be mandated to give 33 percent quota to women in legislature bodies, said KCR.

