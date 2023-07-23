Telangana: BRS leader, son die in road accident in Narsingi

They were travelling from Narsingi to Chegunta

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 23rd July 2023 7:40 am IST
Representative image

Medak: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Thourya Nayak and his son died in a road accident while they were travelling from Narsingi to Chegunta on Saturday, the police said.

The accident took place under the Narsingi police station limits.

The police said, “Thourya Nayak and his son Ankit, while they were travelling from Narsingi village to Chegunta, their car tyre burst, lost control and the car ran over the divider and fell on the opposite side of the road where a lorry hit the car.”

“Both died on the spot. Bodies have been shifted to Ramayanpet government hospital”, added the police.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law, according to the police.

Further details are awaited.

