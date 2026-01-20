Telangana: BRS seeks CBI probe in Naini coal block case 

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Monday, January 19, wrote to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy seeking a CBI investigation into Naini coal block tenders.

In the letter, Harish Rao referred to the tender regarding Naini coal and said, “This policy change has increased project costs, imposed an avoidable GST burden, and directly harmed the financial interests of the PSU. Such a decision, taken without transparent justification, further strengthens apprehensions of commission-driven policy manipulation.”

The Siddpet MLA further said that most disturbingly, central government-nominated directors on the SCCL Board, whose primary statutory responsibility is to safeguard public interest, ensure transparency, and prevent misuse of public funds, have remained conspicuously silent despite open deviation from established tendering norms, cancellation of earlier competitive contracts.

“Their silence raises serious and legitimate questions as to whether these decisions were placed before the Board, whether objections were raised and recorded, or whether this silence reflects administrative failure, acquiescence, or a deeper nexus in the ongoing irregularities,” the letter read.

Deputy CM refutes allegations

On January 18, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka asked the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to cancel the tenders and called for the auction of Naini coal blocks in Odisha following allegations of corruption, the BRS leader sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Vikramarka refuted claims that the state government made the tender to favour some companies. Addressing the media, the former Telangana Minister said that if there is no secret understanding between the BJP and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the BJP should order a CBI probe.

He claimed that ‘site visit’ certificate policy is not followed anywhere in the country. He alleged that the Congress government introduced the site visit certificate policy, and the very first beneficiary of this policy was Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law, Sujan Reddy.

“Sujan Reddy’s Shodha Constructions secured the first tender after getting the certificate. After this, six Singareni tenders were allegedly awarded at plus 7 per cent to favoured firms,” he said. Harish Rao said earlier, coal block tenders typically went at minus 10 per cent to minus 20 per cent. After this rule, tenders are allegedly being finalised at plus 7 per cent to plus 10 per cent.

He said while Naini block tenders were cancelled citing this rule, other tenders issued under the same rule remain untouched. He challenged Revanth Reddy to allow a CBI probe if there is nothing to hide.

He pointed out that under the ‘site visit’ rule contractors are not allowed to submit tenders online and they must visit the site, inspect it, and obtain certificate.