Telangana chemical plant blast: Sigachi Industries CEO arrested

Hyderabad: The Managing Director & CEO of Sigachi Industries, Amit Raj Sinha, was arrested in connection with the explosion at its pharma plant in Sangareddy district of Telangana in June this year that killed 54 people, police said on Sunday, December 28.

Sinha, named as accused no 2 in the case booked over the accident, was arrested on Saturday, a senior police official said.

Recently, the Telangana High Court, while hearing a PIL filed by a group of retired scientists, directed immediate action against the Sigachi management. The court described the June 30th chemical fire explosion in Sangareddy, which claimed 54 people and injured several others, as the biggest industrial mishap in Telangana.

A case of culpable homicide was registered against six persons, all from the pharmaceutical company, the officer said.

Meanwhile, Sigachi Industries, in a statement, said in respect of the unfortunate fire incident, the police registered an FIR against “our Managing Director & CEO, Amit Raj Sinha and others under certain provisions of the BNS”.

As per procedure, he was presented before the appropriate court and has been remanded to judicial custody, it said.

“We are cooperating fully with the legal process while also ensuring that our rights under the law are respected. We will keep all concerned parties informed as and when there are meaningful developments in the case, subject to legal advisories given the matter is subjudice,” Sigachi Industries said.

The company reiterated support for the families of the deceased, those who were injured, and everyone impacted by this unfortunate incident.

