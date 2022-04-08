Telangana chief justice honours traffic home guard for his duty

Hyderabad: Chief justice of Telangana high court Satish Chandra Sharma on Friday felicitated a traffic police home guard for his dedication to his duty.

The chief justice was on his way to the high court when he pulled over at the Babu Jagjeevanram statue at Abids to honour the home guard, Ashraf Ali, with a bouquet.

Over the past, three months, justice Sharma had been taking note of Ashraf performing his duty with due diligence. Sharma appreciated Ashraf’s sense of commitment and appreciated his performance.

Speaking to Siasat.com Ashraf said, “I have been posted with the Abids traffic police for the past 1.5 years. I have been monitoring the chief justice’s security when he passes through the area.”

Upon being asked about his feelings about being felicitated, Ashraf said, “It feels very good to be honoured. The chief justice appreciated my dedication to the duty and said ‘Keep it up!‘.”