Telangana: Christian delegation meets Koppula, decries discrimination

Hyderabad: A delegation of Christian leaders met Telangana minorities minister Koppula Eshwar and principal secretary for minorities Syed Omer Jaleel and expressed their resentment over the unfulfilled promises of the BRS government.

“Despite Christians accounting for 19 percent of the state’s population, the government has failed to keep up its promises made to the community,” said the members in the presence of former police commissioner and adviser to the government on minority affairs, AK Khan.

Also Read Ahead of Ashura, Shia Muslims express disappointment with Telangana govt

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Failure to set up a Christian Minority Finance Corporation and failure to hand over 60 acres of land for graveyards for the community within the GHMC limits, as promised by the minister in November 2019, were among the complaints.

They also accused the state government of treating them as ‘second-class citizens’. Roydin Roach, a member of the delegation said, “Other minority communities are given a separate budget, but the Christian community is just given 10 percent of the Muslim community’s budget.”

“In the last budget, the allocation for social welfare was removed,” he added Roydin.

Roydin further demanded that CM K Chandrashekar Rao release a GO for the construction of churches without hassles and allocate a separate budget for their community.

Emphasising the need to escalate the safety measures for Christians, another leader said that pastors were being beaten up by anti-social elements and strict action against them must be taken.

“Allocation of two minority residential schools, as per old districts, for the Christian community was also discussed. The CM promised a subsidy for travel to holy land, but there has been no delivery on it,” said another Christian leader.