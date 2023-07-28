Ahead of Ashura, Shia Muslims express disappointment with Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Shia Muslims have expressed their disappointment with the government of Telangana over the grant-in-aid nazrana for the tenth day of Muharram.

According to a report published in DC, community leaders alleged that the government had assured to provide aid for the arrangements for Muharram, but it is yet to be released.

They say that the purpose will not be served if it is released after the tenth day of Muharram.

It is being said that many arrangements at Ashoor Khanas still remain incomplete due to a lack of funds.

Mir Abbas Ali Moosvi, president of Anjuman-e-Mutawallian, has been quoted as saying that the government has assured an increase in grant-in-aid this year to 50 lahks, besides increasing Ashoor Khanas.