Telangana CM, deputy meet PM Modi to discuss pending projects

New Delhi: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy along with deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday for the first time since Congress government was formed in Telangana.

During the meeting, the chief minister is believed to have discussed pending projects and demanded the release of dues from the Central government. Centre is yet to release funds to Telangana state under PM Awas Yojana, Indiramma houses, NREGA, panchayat raj and rural development schemes, and Central health mission schemes.

After taking charge as the Chief Minister of Telangana, had a courtesy meeting today for the first time with the honourable Prime minister Shri @narendramodi ji.



“After taking charge as the chief minister of Telangana, I had a courtesy meeting today for the first time with the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We sought prompt resolution of the pending issues and cooperation for the development of the state from the PM. Deputy chief minister of Telangana Shri Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also participated in this meeting,” Revanth Reddy posted on X.

