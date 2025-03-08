Telangana CM inaugurates Chakali Ilamma University on Women’s Day

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy laid the foundation-stone for the Chakali Ilamma University in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 8.

The university’s infrastructure development is being carried out at a cost of Rs 535 crore. The chief minister directed the officials to complete the construction of academic blocks, an auditorium, sports grounds, and other facilities within 30 months.

He said he would regularly review the construction works till they were completed.

Later, he addressed students and spoke on women empowerment, giving examples from history about how so many strong women led the country and excelled in various fields. He mentioned Telangana’s beloved Chakali Ilamma, who led a courageous fight against the feudal landlords during the state peasants’ armed struggle.

Asking girl students to take inspiration from chief secretary A Santhi Kumari, education principal secretary Yogita Rana, women and child welfare minister Seethakka and others who have been performing their work efficiently while serving the state, CM Revanth expressed confidence in seeing 33 percent reservation for women being implemented in the Assembly and Parliament soon.

He urged the girls to inculcate leadership qualities in themselves, and be prepared to serve the country as people’s representatives.

“It is a great opportunity for you all to get admission in this university. The only assurance I want from you is that you should study well and compete with international universities like Stanford and Oxford,” he encouraged the girls.