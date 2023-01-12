Telangana: CM KCR to launch second phase of Kanti Velugu on Jan 18

State health minister T Harish Rao said that all medical equipment such as reading glasses and medicines will reach the camp by Friday (January 19).

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 12th January 2023 7:37 pm IST
BRS makes foray into Andhra Pradesh, KCR appoints state chief
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The second phase of Kanti Velugu in Khammam will be launched by chief minister K Chandrashekar Ro at 1 pm on January 18.

State health minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said the Rs 200 crore welfare scheme that includes eye screening camps on a large level across the state will distribute 55 lakh free reading glasses and medicines for the beneficiaries. It will reach the camp by Friday (January 19).

Also Read
Hyderabad: Police ban kite flying on thoroughfares from January 14 to 16

“Awareness campaigns on the need to attend eye screening camps must be taken up at the local level in a big way. The first phase of Kanti Velugu was conducted in eight months but we intend to complete the second phase in 100 working days,” the state health minister said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button