Telangana: CM KCR to launch second phase of Kanti Velugu on Jan 18

Hyderabad: The second phase of Kanti Velugu in Khammam will be launched by chief minister K Chandrashekar Ro at 1 pm on January 18.
State health minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said the Rs 200 crore welfare scheme that includes eye screening camps on a large level across the state will distribute 55 lakh free reading glasses and medicines for the beneficiaries. It will reach the camp by Friday (January 19).
“Awareness campaigns on the need to attend eye screening camps must be taken up at the local level in a big way. The first phase of Kanti Velugu was conducted in eight months but we intend to complete the second phase in 100 working days,” the state health minister said.