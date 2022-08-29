Telangana CM KCR to visit Bihar; meet Nitish Kumar on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will visit Bihar on, Wednesday, August 31 as part of presenting financial assistance to families of the Indian soldiers who were martyred in the Galvan Valley clash on June 15, 2020.

CM KCR will distribute the cheques along with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar followed by a discussion of national politics over lunch, upon invitation by the latter.

He will also present financial assistance to the families of 11 Bihar migrants who died in a fire accident in a godown in Secunderabad on March 23.