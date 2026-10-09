Telangana CM, ministers to discuss drought conditions on Oct 12

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will hold a special meeting with ministers on October 12 regarding the El Niño impact and drought conditions in the state.

The state has recorded 17 per cent less rainfall than normal, with drought conditions prevailing in approximately 235 mandals.

The meeting will discuss the situation in areas with reduced rainfall, difficulties faced by farmers, and the immediate actions the government needs to take.

The focus will primarily be on agriculture, irrigation water, drinking water supply, increased electricity demand, and immediate needs.

The state government has already passed a resolution in the Assembly urging the Centre to declare drought-affected mandals and provide adequate financial assistance. It has sought a special package of Rs 20,000 crore.

The meeting will discuss supportive measures to be taken in drought-affected areas, the action plan prepared by the Cabinet Sub-Committee, an all-party meeting, advice and suggestions from farmers’ associations, and experts from various sectors.