Telangana CM orders fast-track of Tummidihetti Barrage, to seek Maharashtra nod

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, April 29, directed officials to expedite work on the Tummidihetti Barrage project and initiate talks with the Maharashtra government over the proposed height of the structure, a key variable that will determine how much water the state can draw from it.

The directions came at a high-level review meeting held at MCRHRD, attended by Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Rajya Sabha MP Vem Narender Reddy and senior officials from the Irrigation and Finance Departments.

Officials made a detailed presentation outlining various height options for the barrage and their corresponding water utilisation capacity. Experts recommended a height of 150 metres as the most viable option, saying it would enable Telangana to utilise at least 100 TMC of water while making optimal use of infrastructure already in place. The state has already spent nearly Rs 11,000 crore on the Pranahita-Chevella project, with canal works completed across 71.5 km of stretches.

Also Read Telangana govt takes full control of Hyderabad Metro for Rs 1,461 crore

The 150-metre proposal is being positioned as a middle ground. Maharashtra had earlier agreed to a height of 148 metres, while going up to 152 metres risks causing submergence in Maharashtra territory. Officials said the 150-metre option would keep submergence impact minimal and costs lower.

Revanth Reddy said the project would provide irrigation and drinking water to upland regions of Telangana, including Adilabad district, and that water could be drawn to the Sripada Yellampalli Reservoir through gravity, reducing overall project costs.

Noting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister directed Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy to write to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, seeking his support in persuading Maharashtra to accommodate Telangana’s position.

A direct meeting with the Union Minister is also being sought. Revanth Reddy said the Telangana government was prepared to offer compensation for any submergence impact in Maharashtra at the 150-metre level.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to expedite geo-testing works related to the Medigadda Barrage restoration and ensure the work was completed before the onset of the monsoon.