Telangana CM Revanth cheating people in a phased manner: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has accused chief minister A Revanth Reddy of cheating the people in a phased manner, by “first deceiving the people during the assembly elections with fake promises, and now moving to phase two of deception for the parliament elections.”

On the 23rd foundation day of the BRS celebrated at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, April 27, KTR hoisted the party flag and expressed gratitude to lakhs of party workers and the people; for their support over the past 24 years.

Rubbishing Revanth’s challenge of implementing crop loan waiver all at one go by August 15, KTR said that the former has a “history of not keeping his word.”

He cited instances where Revanth promised to quit politics in the past if he lost the Kodangal by-election, and during the GHMC elections, but failed to fulfill his promises.

Demanding Revanth to respond to the challenge posed by BRS MLA Harish Rao regarding fulfilling Congress’ promises by August 15, he wondered whether Revanth could accomplish in 250 days what he promised to achieve in 100 days.

Rama Rao asserted that Revanth could not fulfil his loan waiver promise under any circumstances, and predicted that Revanth Reddy was likely to lose Lok Sabha seats in his home district.

Wondering whether Revanth was working for PM Modi or Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, given his contradictory stands on various issues from Adani to supporting PM Modi, Rama Rao reiterated his belief that Revanth Reddy was most likely to join BJP after the Lok Sabha elections.

KTR expressed hope of winning 10-12 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, citing people’s realisation of Congress’s deceit and BJP’s failure to fulfil major promises since 2014.

He said that as per his knowledge chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would emerge victorious in the AP assembly elections.

KTR urged the voters to defeat the “Bade bhai-chote bhai” (Modi and Revanth) duo in the election to teach them a lesson.