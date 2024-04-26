‘Keep it ready’: Revanth counters Harish Rao’s resignation challenge

Hyderabad: In response to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader T Harish Rao’s resignation challenge, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy questioned the genuineness of the move and alleged that the resignation paper was not written in the Assembly Speaker’s format.

“He wrote a big seesa padyam (a Telugu poetry form) that his mama (KCR) narrated in the name of a resignation letter. That is not how a resignation letter should look like…Harish Rao remembers Martyrs Memorial every time he wants to cheat people…Has he ever been to the memorial before this?” he asked, mocking the former finance minister on Friday, April 26.

Revanth made the remarks during an address to the Congress’ social media team as part of the party’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Telangana on May 13.

He reiterated that the Congress government will deliver on its promise to waive off crop loans by August 15. “Keep your resignation ready,” he remarked.

The chief minister stated that farmers are his people and the loan waiver move would cost Rs 30000-40000 crores to the state exchequer.

“Why do we need power if we cannot waive farmers’ loans? Farmers are our people, our families. Is it more than your Rs 1 lakh crore loot in the Kaleshwaram project? Is it more than the thousands of crores that you made out of encroaching lands around Hyderabad? If I do not loot like you, I will easily pay the loan waiver amount to the banks,” he said.

Harish Rao’s Gun Park visit

Harish Rao visited the Martyrs Memorial (Gun Park) in the city on Friday and issued his resignation letter to media personnel, displaying his readiness to resign as an MLA if Revanth Reddy fulfils the Congress party’s farm loan waiver promise by August 15.

Addressing the media at the memorial after paying tributes to the Martyrs, the former finance minister said that the chief minister should also submit his resignation letter to intellectuals and the media as a promise to fulfil loan waiver as part of the party’s six guarantees by August 15.

“My resignation letter is ready here in the Assembly Speakers’ format. My MLAship is not more important than farmers benefiting due to crop loan waiver. The chief minister must do the same…,” Rao said.

He also demanded an apology from the grand old party for its “inability” to fulfil crop loan waiver and other poll promises within 100 days of the party coming to power.

“Sonia Gandhi had promised that the Congress government would deliver its promises within 100 days in a letter to Telangana’s people,” he added.