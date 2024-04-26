Hyderabad: Harish Rao ‘issues’ resignation at Gun Park over farm loan waiver

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader T Harish Rao visited the Martyrs Memorial (Gun Park) in the city and issued his resignation letter to media personnel, displaying his readiness to resign as an MLA if Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy fulfils the Congress party’s farm loan waiver promise by August 15.

Addressing the media at the memorial after paying tributes to the Martyrs, the former finance minister said that the chief minister should also submit his resignation letter to intellectuals and the media as a promise to fulfil loan waiver as part of the party’s six guarantees by August 15.

BRS MLAs Talasani Srinivas Yadav, KP Vivekanand, B Lakshma Reddy and K Venkatesh accompanied him to the memorial.

“My resignation letter is ready here in the Assembly Speakers’ format. My MLAship is not more important than farmers benefiting due to crop loan waiver. The chief minister must do the same…,” Rao said.

He also demanded an apology from the grand old party for its “inability” to fulfil crop loan waiver and other poll promises within 100 days of the party coming to power.

“Sonia Gandhi had promised that the Congress government would deliver its promises within 100 days in a letter to Telangana’s people,” he added.

The development comes as an extension to the ongoing verbal battle between Harish Rao and chief minister Revanth Reddy after the latter asserted that his government will implement a Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver before August 15.

The chief minister had also challenged BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to dissolve his party if he can carry out the loan waiver as promised.

“I am issuing a straight challenge at Harish Rao and KCR. I will carry out the loan waiver before August 15. If I do, will you dissolve your party? Agree to the challenge. I will carry out Rs two lakh loan waiver before August 15 come what may,” Revanth said.