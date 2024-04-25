‘Come to Gun Park with resignation’: Harish dares Telangana CM over farm loans

Hyderabad: The ongoing verbal sparring between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao continued unabated as Rao issued a fresh challenge to Revanth during his election campaign in Medak in support of BRS candidate P Venkatrama Reddy on Thursday.

“I have accepted your challenge. Now I’m challenging you to come to the Gun Park opposite legislative assembly tomorrow morning at 10 am. Let us both come with our resignation letters. Let us hand them over to intellectuals. If Congress implements Rs 2-lakh crop loan waiver and all the six guarantees given to the people before August 15, the intellectuals will hand over my resignation letter to the speaker of the Assembly. But if you fail to fulfill the guarantees, your resignation letter will be handed over to the governor,” Harish said.

If Revanth fails to come to Gun Park on Friday, Harish said, that the people will understand that he is a habitual liar, who had in the past promised that if he lost the Kodangal by-election, he would take retirement from politics. He failed to do so even after losing that by-election.

Meanwhile, BJP Medak candidate Raghunandan Rao has alleged that BRS candidate Venkatrama Reddy amassed crores of rupees with which he had bought 10 acres in Kokapet for Rs one crore per acre, the value of which now stands at hundreds of crores.

“Now you know what Venklatrama Reddy has done in the last three years, and what he is going to do. Will you vote for a person who resigned as a collector just because he wanted to become MLC,” Raghunandan asked, addressing a public meeting in Siddipet on Thursday.