‘Even if KCR dies by suicide…’: Telangana CM accepts BRS’ challenge on crop loans

Hyderabad: Accepting the challenge thrown by Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao to waive off crop loans amounting to Rs 2 lakh by August 15 or to step down, chief minister A Revanth Reddy threw the ball back in the former state minster’s court. He had also dared Harish Rao to close down BRS if the state government stood by its word.

Addressing the Kodangal constituency-level party workers’ meeting held in Maddur mandal headquarters of Narayanpet district on Tuesday, April 23, Revanth assured that “even if the sun changed its direction to rise, or even if his uncle KCR committed suicide at his farmhouse, the Congress will waive off the loans by August 15.”

The CM also warned the bankers against sending notices to the farmers to pay their loans. He said that the state government will not tolerate such acts.

CM hits out at BJP’s DK Aruna

Responding to BJP candidate for Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha seat DK Aruna’s allegation that he was foul-mouthing her and didn’t respect her for being a woman, Revanth said that he had neither competitors nor enemies in the Palamuru region.

“What do you have that I would envy you? There is neither any competition nor any comparison between us. In your constituency (Gadwal) your party stood nowhere in the assembly elections. Why will I develop a grudge or hatred against you,” he asked Aruna.

He asked Aruna to explain why she had obstructed the Makthal-Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation scheme when she was the irrigation minister, despite the then chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy being ready to grant that project.

Whether it was the construction of roads, the establishment of schools and colleges, or even getting the national project status for the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme, Revanth asked Aruna why she couldn’t influence her party’s high command to develop the region.

Revanth said that the BJP had reached the peak of its madness, and was trying to create a rift between the people to win the elections by any means.

“KCR whom we had elected to represent Mahabubnagar as our MP, has proved that outsiders will be outsiders. In the last 10 years, he hasn’t even looked back at Kodangal,” he said, also disclosing that he became the chief minister with a revenue deficit of Rs 3,900 crore and that during the last four months of being in power, the Congress government has paid Rs 26,000 as only interest, for the debts accumulated by the previous BRS government.

Comparing former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with a drunkard who spends and sells away everything in the house, Revanth said that what Rao has done as the chief minister of the state was nothing different.

Revanth assured that he would take the responsibility of developing Palamuru region so much, that it would be enough for the next 100 years.

Revanth’s claims on five guarantees being implemented by Congress in 100 days: