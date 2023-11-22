KCR’s farmhouses symbolise plunder of Telangana wealth: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress President A Revanth Reddy has levelled serious allegations, asserting that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family, along with other ministers and MLAs, are exploiting the state’s resources.

Revanth Reddy, addressing public gatherings in Wanaparthy and Achampet, claimed that the farmhouses owned of KCR and his family symbolise the plundering of Telangana’s wealth.

During his speeches, Reddy challenged KCR to reflect on the Congress’s contributions over the past 75 years, emphasising that infrastructure such as schools, colleges, roads, and irrigation projects supporting agriculture were established by the Congress.

Revanth criticised KCR for what he perceived as an erosion of Telangana’s self-respect, particularly among BC, SC, and ST communities, accusing the chief minister of promoting a feudal mindset that instilled fear and humiliation.

Taking a swipe at Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy, Revanth Reddy said that, like his boss, the minister also constructed a luxury farmhouse on piece of land. He questioned Niranjan Reddy’s background before entering politics.

Expressing a sentimental connection to Wanaparthy, where he had studied, Revanth Reddy recalled respected figures like Suravaram Pratap Reddy and G Chinna Reddy, who represented the constituency in the past.

He contended that the current MLA had amassed significant wealth compared to his predecessors.

In the Achampet public meeting, Revanth issued a warning, stating that any physical attacks by BRS MLA Guvvala Balaraju would be met with a similar response from Congress workers. This statement adds a layer of tension to the political atmosphere in the region.