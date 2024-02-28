Telangana CM Revanth Reddy formally launches two more guarantees

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Reavanth Reddy formally launched two more guarantees: LPG cylinder refill at Rs 500 and up to 200 units of free electricity.

The government already implemented two guarantees, free bus travel for women and enhanced Arogyasri limit to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh.

Elaborating on the two guarantees launched on Tuesday ahead of upcoming general elections, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar said, “One of the guarantees is Rs 500 gas cylinder to the households and the second is 200 units free electricity for all domestic consumers in Telangana.”

“So this is another step forward in fulfilling the assurances and guarantees that we gave for elections,” he added further.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy while addressing the media earlier at Medaram said that two more guarantees, 200 units of free power supply and LPG cylinder refill at Rs 500 will be launched by the end of this month.

The CM said that the government is holding talks with the bank to implement a Rs 2 lakh loan waiver scheme and the farmers will soon get good news.

He reiterated that his government would fulfil all the assurances made during the Assembly elections.

“Within 60 days of coming to power, the government filled 25,000 jobs. 6,956 staff nurses have been appointed, 441 Singareni employees, and 15,000 police and fire department jobs were also filled. 6,000 more jobs will be filled on March 2,” he added.

Further appreciating his government, he said, “We made the promise of the recruitment of 2 lakh jobs and 25,000 jobs were already filled by handing over the appointment letters to the selected persons at LB Stadium recently.”